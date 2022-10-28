BAE Systems sets out vision for next-generation combat vehicles
To ensure success on tomorrow’s battlefield, BAE Systems has been working on development of the next generation of combat vehicles. The company is focusing on improving survivability, lethality and sustainability of ground platforms.
The advances will include open-systems architecture, reduced signatures, hybrid electric drive and C-UAS systems in addition to firing beyond visual range and autonomous capabilities.
Apart from equipping new vehicles, all these features will also be available to retrofit in-service platforms.
Speaking to Shephard during the AUSA exhibition in October in Washington DC, Jim Miller, VP of business development at the company explained that some of these capabilities can be
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Lithuania stocks up on Saab RBS 70 missiles
The Lithuanian Defence Materiel Agency has signed a four-year contract with Saab for additional RBS 70 air defence missiles.
-
Australia awards HF network contract to Babcock
Australia's HF radio programme will be boosted by a new contract given to Babcock.
-
Curtiss-Wright sets out new open architecture approach for ground systems
Designed for deployment in extreme conditions, Curtiss-Wright's new set of products feature a small size, C4ISR/EW modular open standards and a sensor open-systems architecture.