To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BAE ﻿Systems sets out vision for next-generation combat vehicles

28th October 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

BAE Systems is developing a series of new technologies with potential application on the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems is focusing on improving survivability, lethality and sustainability of new and in-service armoured platforms for the US military.

To ensure success on tomorrow’s battlefield, BAE Systems has been working on development of the next generation of combat vehicles. The company is focusing on improving survivability, lethality and sustainability of ground platforms.

The advances will include open-systems architecture, reduced signatures, hybrid electric drive and C-UAS systems in addition to firing beyond visual range and autonomous capabilities.

Apart from equipping new vehicles, all these features will also be available to retrofit in-service platforms.

Speaking to Shephard during the AUSA exhibition in October in Washington DC, Jim Miller, VP of business development at the company explained that some of these capabilities can be

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us