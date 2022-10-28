BAE ﻿Systems sets out vision for next-generation combat vehicles

To ensure success on tomorrow’s battlefield, BAE Systems has been working on development of the next generation of combat vehicles. The company is focusing on improving survivability, lethality and sustainability of ground platforms.

The advances will include open-systems architecture, reduced signatures, hybrid electric drive and C-UAS systems in addition to firing beyond visual range and autonomous capabilities.

Apart from equipping new vehicles, all these features will also be available to retrofit in-service platforms.

Speaking to Shephard during the AUSA exhibition in October in Washington DC, Jim Miller, VP of business development at the company explained that some of these capabilities can be