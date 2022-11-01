BAE Systems reveals OMFV design and prototype proposal

BAE Systems has submitted its design and prototype (Phase 3 and 4) proposal for the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme, the company announced on 1 November.

BAE Systems has thrown its hat into the OMFV ring with a brand-new, purpose-built product.

This way, the company believes, the vehicle will not be ‘constrained by an old design’ and will have the ‘agility and ability to grow with the [US] Army into the future.’

It will feature an open-systems approach to support both existing and future technologies, BAE Systems said.

The company's offering will also incorporate its hybrid electric drive architecture.

‘Backed by our millions of miles of Hybrid Electric Drive data, strong partnerships, and the experience necessary to design and deliver quality combat vehicles, BAE Systems’ offering will be agile, lethal, survivable and enable a two-person crew with the growth needed to support future requirements,’ Andy Corea, VP and GM for BAE Systems Combat Mission Systems, noted in a 1 November statement.