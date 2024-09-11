To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Australia announces programme developments on eve of land warfare conference

Australia announces programme developments on eve of land warfare conference

11th September 2024 - 00:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The new vehicle was unveiled on 11 September. (Photo: Supacat)

Australia’s Land Forces 2024 International Land Defence Exposition takes place in Melbourne this week with the government making announcements on land programmes and Supacat unveiling a new vehicle.

The Australian Government has ordered Polaris Defense 4x4 Deployable Advanced Ground Off-Road (DAGOR) vehicles and declared Final Operating Capability (FOC) on the Boeing Defence Australia (BDA) Currawong Battlespace Communications System for the Australian Army.

The Polaris contract, valued at A$22 million (US$14.6 million), includes vehicles, mission accessories, technical manuals, spare parts and tool kits, as well as driver and maintainer training and ongoing, in-country support. Deliveries will take place over the next two years.

The vehicle is already believed to be in service with Australian Special Operations Command in an undisclosed number. While the number of vehicles in the

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

