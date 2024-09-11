Australia announces programme developments on eve of land warfare conference

The Australian Government has ordered Polaris Defense 4x4 Deployable Advanced Ground Off-Road (DAGOR) vehicles and declared Final Operating Capability (FOC) on the Boeing Defence Australia (BDA) Currawong Battlespace Communications System for the Australian Army.

The Polaris contract, valued at A$22 million (US$14.6 million), includes vehicles, mission accessories, technical manuals, spare parts and tool kits, as well as driver and maintainer training and ongoing, in-country support. Deliveries will take place over the next two years.

The vehicle is already believed to be in service with Australian Special Operations Command in an undisclosed number. While the number of vehicles in the