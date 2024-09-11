Australia announces programme developments on eve of land warfare conference
The Australian Government has ordered Polaris Defense 4x4 Deployable Advanced Ground Off-Road (DAGOR) vehicles and declared Final Operating Capability (FOC) on the Boeing Defence Australia (BDA) Currawong Battlespace Communications System for the Australian Army.
The Polaris contract, valued at A$22 million (US$14.6 million), includes vehicles, mission accessories, technical manuals, spare parts and tool kits, as well as driver and maintainer training and ongoing, in-country support. Deliveries will take place over the next two years.
The vehicle is already believed to be in service with Australian Special Operations Command in an undisclosed number. While the number of vehicles in the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
UK increases Ukraine support
The UK is leading the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) which has already supplied a range of uncrewed systems and other equipment to the Ukraine with the country now committed to the supply of air defence missiles.
-
Poland announces IBCS integration timeline
Polish defence leaders said the country already has a squadron trained on using the Integrated Battle Command System which it planned to move forward with in 2024.
-
Australian Army readies itself for influx of heavy metal
The Australian Army has been restructuring its armoured capabilities, consolidating heavy armoured vehicles such as the M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams and AS21 Redback IFVs in Townsville, while also advancing key defence projects.
-
Estonian Centre for Defence Investments revamps sniper rifle provision
Estonia upgrades its sniper rifle for better, longer precision.