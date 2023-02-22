To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing Defence Australia completes deliveries for Project Currawong

22nd February 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Boeing Defence Australia has delivered all the hardware components of Project Currawong to the ADF, such as Network Access Modules as pictured here. (Photo: Boeing Defence Australia)

Project Currawong continues to develop as a communications system, but all the hardware elements have been delivered to the Australian military.

Boeing Defence Australia announced late last year that it had completed the final deliverables under Project Currawong, which has given the Australian Defence Force (ADF) a new integrated battlefield telecommunications network.

The company was awarded a contract under Project JP2072 Phase 2B on 3 September 2015. In the ensuing eight years, a team of around 250 staff based mostly in Brisbane developed and delivered this communications system used primarily by the Australian Army, but also by the Royal Australian Air Force.

The company describes its function as follows: ‘The Currawong battlefield communications system includes all of the technology and hardware needed

