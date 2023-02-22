Boeing Defence Australia completes deliveries for Project Currawong

Boeing Defence Australia announced late last year that it had completed the final deliverables under Project Currawong, which has given the Australian Defence Force (ADF) a new integrated battlefield telecommunications network.

The company was awarded a contract under Project JP2072 Phase 2B on 3 September 2015. In the ensuing eight years, a team of around 250 staff based mostly in Brisbane developed and delivered this communications system used primarily by the Australian Army, but also by the Royal Australian Air Force.

The company describes its function as follows: ‘The Currawong battlefield communications system includes all of the technology and hardware needed