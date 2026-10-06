AUSA 2026 preview: Uncrewed systems and platforms to defend against them set to feature
The annual AUSA exhibition is widely regarded as the biggest shop window for companies looking at the US market while offering the chance to present to delegates from national forces and governments as well as industry peers.
It is the largest land power exposition in North America with more than 750 exhibitors converging in the capital city of the world’s biggest defence spender alongside more than 40,000 registered visitors from 100-plus countries.
The 2025 edition saw South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace unveil the wheeled K9 Mobile Howitzer (K9 MH), a development of the tracked version, and Sikorsky pulled back the curtain on
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