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AUSA 2026 preview: Uncrewed systems and platforms to defend against them set to feature

6th October 2026 - 12:22 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Bids for the XM30 Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicle programme to replace US Army Bradley vehicles will likely feature at AUSA 2026. (Photo: US Army)

The Association of the US Army’s flagship conference and exhibition takes place in Washington, DC from 12 to 14 October. Shephard takes a look at what might be in store at the 2026 show, with uncrewed and counter-uncrewed systems and platforms under the spotlight.

The annual AUSA exhibition is widely regarded as the biggest shop window for companies looking at the US market while offering the chance to present to delegates from national forces and governments as well as industry peers.

It is the largest land power exposition in North America with more than 750 exhibitors converging in the capital city of the world’s biggest defence spender alongside more than 40,000 registered visitors from 100-plus countries.

The 2025 edition saw South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace unveil the wheeled K9 Mobile Howitzer (K9 MH), a development of the tracked version, and Sikorsky pulled back the curtain on

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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