AUSA 2025: Lionstrike lays out plans for British Army vehicle bid as competitors get ready

The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP), which will aim to replace thousands of British Army vehicles, is set to reach a major milestone in mid-November when an expected industry market day will be held.

Questions remain on what the requirements will look like but it has been planned to include Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV), Light Protected Vehicle and Medium Protected Vehicle. What the size and weight of the requirements will be has not been set in stone and it is believed by some that initial weight expectations will increase.

Team Lionstrike is looking to at least bid for