AUSA 2025: Lionstrike lays out plans for British Army vehicle bid as competitors get ready
The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP), which will aim to replace thousands of British Army vehicles, is set to reach a major milestone in mid-November when an expected industry market day will be held.
Questions remain on what the requirements will look like but it has been planned to include Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV), Light Protected Vehicle and Medium Protected Vehicle. What the size and weight of the requirements will be has not been set in stone and it is believed by some that initial weight expectations will increase.
Team Lionstrike is looking to at least bid for
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from AUSA 2025
-
AUSA 2025: Persistent Systems to complete its largest order by year’s end
Persistent Systems received its largest ever single order for its MPU5 devices and other systems earlier this month and has already delivered the 50 units to the US Army’s 4th Infantry Division.
-
AUSA 2025: AeroVironment showcases new variant of Switchblade loitering munition family
The new Switchblade 400 was on display alongside new variants of existing drones: the Switchblade 600 Block 2 and Switchblade 300 Block 20.
-
AUSA 2025: Boeing wins $2.7 billion PAC-3 production contract as it explores supply chain expansion
Boeing will work with prime contractor Lockheed Martin to boost PAC-3 production capacity to hit higher delivery targets, as demand for the interceptors continues to surge.