  AUSA 2025: Lionstrike lays out plans for British Army vehicle bid as competitors get ready

AUSA 2025: Lionstrike lays out plans for British Army vehicle bid as competitors get ready

15th October 2025 - 17:43 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

RSS

Team Lionstrike’s GSUP on display as DSEI 2025. (Photo: Chamois Consulting)

In September 2025, BAE Systems announced that it was joining GM Defense and NP Aerospace to form Team Lionstrike. The team will be offering a version of GM Defense’s infantry support vehicle which is based on the commercial Colorado vehicle.

The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP), which will aim to replace thousands of British Army vehicles, is set to reach a major milestone in mid-November when an expected industry market day will be held.

Questions remain on what the requirements will look like but it has been planned to include Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV), Light Protected Vehicle and Medium Protected Vehicle. What the size and weight of the requirements will be has not been set in stone and it is believed by some that initial weight expectations will increase.

Team Lionstrike is looking to at least bid for

