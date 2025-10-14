AUSA 2025: German RCH 155 gets tracks

KNDS Deutschland has unveiled its private venture Remote Controlled Howitzer 155 (RCH 155) integrated onto a tracked Boxer platform, at AUSA 2025 in Washington, DC.

Compared to the standard ARTEC Boxer (8x8) Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle (MRAV), the tracked platform is slightly wider. As it is tracked it has a lower ground pressure and enhanced performance in marginal terrain.

The model is the second version of Tracked Boxer with the first version being showing at Eurosatory in Paris in mid-2024 in the infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) configuration.

The first example of the RCH 155 Tracked has already carried out mobility