AUSA 2025: German RCH 155 gets tracks

14th October 2025 - 18:19 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

The first example of the KNDS Deutschland RCH 155 is based on a tracked Boxer platform with 7.62mm remote weapon station installed on the top of the turret. (Photo: author)

KNDS Deutschland has unveiled a tracked Boxer demonstrator integrating the RCH 155 turret, offering lower ground pressure, on-the-move firing and an ISO-container resupply solution as customers line up for mobility-focused artillery.

KNDS Deutschland has unveiled its private venture Remote Controlled Howitzer 155 (RCH 155) integrated onto a tracked Boxer platform, at AUSA 2025 in Washington, DC.

Compared to the standard ARTEC Boxer (8x8) Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle (MRAV), the tracked platform is slightly wider. As it is tracked it has a lower ground pressure and enhanced performance in marginal terrain.

The model is the second version of Tracked Boxer with the first version being showing at Eurosatory in Paris in mid-2024 in the infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) configuration.

The first example of the RCH 155 Tracked has already carried out mobility

