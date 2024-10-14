AUSA 2024: GM Defense unveils new vehicle and highlights ISV’s current disaster relief work
GM Defense’s new Next Gen prototype is planned to be able to run for up to 300 miles (480km) of silent range with a diesel-powered motor and 15 gallons of diesel recharging the batteries twice.
Nex Gen is on display in prototype form for the first time at AUSA 2024 in Washington DC which runs from 14–16 October.
The vehicle is built around the company’s Chevy Silverado and has already been put into the hands of soldiers in a ‘touch points’ programme at the company’s own Milford Proving Grounds.
One of the key features of the platform is planned to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from AUSA 2024 News
-
AUSA 2024: Leonardo unveils BriteStorm stand-in jammer payload
Leonardo’s BriteStorm payload has been designed to be flown forward of aircraft to deceive ground forces.
-
AUSA 2024: Teledyne FLIR shares milestones and plans while showing SkyPad UAS box
Teledyne FLIR Cerberus XL CUAS is deployed in Ukraine while its Rogue One recoverable loitering munition is racing through development.
-
AUSA 2024: MilDef dismounts with new concept
MilDef has supplied tactical and IT systems to a range of platforms, including Norway’s CV90 infantry fighting vehicle and Danish artillery systems, but dismounted is a new area for the company.
-
AUSA 2024: UVision USA unveils multi-launch munition system
UVision’s Hero-120 is one of a family of loitering munitions developed by the company. The Hero 120 has been ordered in the thousands for US forces including to meet the USMC’s Organic Precision Fire Mounted requirement.