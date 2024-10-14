AUSA 2024: GM Defense unveils new vehicle and highlights ISV’s current disaster relief work

GM Defense’s new Next Gen prototype is planned to be able to run for up to 300 miles (480km) of silent range with a diesel-powered motor and 15 gallons of diesel recharging the batteries twice.

Nex Gen is on display in prototype form for the first time at AUSA 2024 in Washington DC which runs from 14–16 October.

The vehicle is built around the company’s Chevy Silverado and has already been put into the hands of soldiers in a ‘touch points’ programme at the company’s own Milford Proving Grounds.

One of the key features of the platform is planned to