AUSA 2024: Red Cat unveils Black Widow as development continues on Arachnid UAS family

Red Cat, a US-based drone company, is developing its Arachnid family of systems: three person-portable unmanned aerial systems (UASs) that can provide front-line warfighters with lethal and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

Stan Nowak, VP for marketing at Red Cat, spoke to Shephard at AUSA 2024 about when the Arachnid will be ready to strike.

The Arachnid family is comprised of three systems. At AUSA, Red Cat displayed for the first time the Black Widow, a short-range reconnaissance system quadcopter that weighs 1.63kg, has a flight time of around 35 minutes, a speed of up to 23mph and a