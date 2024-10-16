To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2024: Elbit to roll out new 155mm artillery system

16th October 2024 - 06:57 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

RSS

The demise of the M109 fitted with 155mm/58 cal ordnance, including the M109A7 Paladin (pictured), has left the US Army with a major gap in its field artillery capability. (Photo: US Army)

Elbit Systems of America has been nearing completion of its first 155mm/52 cal SIGMA self-propelled artillery system, designed to enhance the US Army’s artillery capabilities with increased range and mobility.

Elbit Systems of America has confirmed it will soon complete the first example of its 155mm/52 cal SIGMA self-propelled (SP) artillery system. Speaking to Shephard at AUSA 2024, Elbit said the system could potentially plug a major gap in US Army field artillery capability following the demise of the M109 fitted with 155mm/58 cal ordnance due to barrel wear.

Today, all US Army M109, including the current production BAE Systems M109A7 Paladin, are fitted with the standard 155mm/39 cal ordnance manufactured by Watervliet Arsenal.

The vast majority of NATO and allied countries have already moved to systems with the 155mm/52

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

