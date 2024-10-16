AUSA 2024: Elbit to roll out new 155mm artillery system

Elbit Systems of America has confirmed it will soon complete the first example of its 155mm/52 cal SIGMA self-propelled (SP) artillery system. Speaking to Shephard at AUSA 2024, Elbit said the system could potentially plug a major gap in US Army field artillery capability following the demise of the M109 fitted with 155mm/58 cal ordnance due to barrel wear.

Today, all US Army M109, including the current production BAE Systems M109A7 Paladin, are fitted with the standard 155mm/39 cal ordnance manufactured by Watervliet Arsenal.

The vast majority of NATO and allied countries have already moved to systems with the 155mm/52