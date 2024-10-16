AUSA 2024: BAE Systems ramps up AMPV production
BAE Systems has confirmed that it has delivered more than 400 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPV) to the US Army in all five configurations. The vehicles have now started to replace the venerable M113 series whose design has been used for more than 60 years by the Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT).
According to Bill H Sheehy, director – AMPV at BAE Systems’ Combat Missions Systems division: “The AMPV is now moving from Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) to Full-Rate Production (FRP) at our York, PA, facility backed up by our other facilities across the US.”
AMPV currently in production use a
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free store ies per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from AUSA 2024 News
-
L3Harris Diamondback autonomous reconnaissance vehicle to begin testing in 2025
L3Harris and Overland AI have unveiled Diamondback, a modular, autonomous reconnaissance vehicle designed for versatile ISR missions in harsh environments.
-
Steadicopter launches Golden Eagle Heavy Strike RUAS in Washington
Using its platform at AUSA 2024, Steadicopter launched its latest rotary unmanned aerial system (RUAS), having worked alongside partner Rafael on the platform’s payload.
-
AUSA 2024: IAI releases new sensorless shoulder-launched missile
The Teaser missile is small with a length of just 80cm and has a warhead weighing only 1kg. It has been specifically designed for use against low-end targets such as structures and light vehicles.
-
AUSA 2024: Uvision’s multi-launch system set for 2025 release
UVision has been testing a new autonomous multi-launch loitering munition system, expected to be ready in 2025, while actively seeking new markets for deployment.