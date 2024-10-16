To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2024: BAE Systems ramps up AMPV production

16th October 2024 - 18:20 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

BAE Systems is now promoting the AMPV platform for an increasing number of missions including being fitted with this Patria 120mm NEMO mortar turret. (Photo: author)

AMPV production is moving to full rate, with future models likely to incorporate new turrets and capabilities for expanded roles within the US Army.

BAE Systems has confirmed that it has delivered more than 400 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPV) to the US Army in all five configurations. The vehicles have now started to replace the venerable M113 series whose design has been used for more than 60 years by the Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT).

According to Bill H Sheehy, director – AMPV at BAE Systems’ Combat Missions Systems division: “The AMPV is now moving from Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) to Full-Rate Production (FRP) at our York, PA, facility backed up by our other facilities across the US.”

AMPV currently in production use a

