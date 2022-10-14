AUSA 2022: Textron unveils Ripsaw M3 UGV

Anticipating US Army requirements for a Robotic Combat Vehicle – Light (RCV-L), Textron Systems used the recent AUSA exhibition in Washington DC to introduce the Ripsaw M3 UGV.

Designed to provide agility, modularity and multi-payload capabilities in various sizes, weights and power profiles, the M3 results from lessons learned and feedback from soldier operational experiments with the Ripsaw M5.

Speaking to Shephard during the AUSA event on 10-12 October, David Phillips, SVP of land and sea systems for Textron, explained that the M3 is currently a technology demonstrator and will allow the company ‘to move very quickly when the army releases the requirements