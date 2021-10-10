AUSA 2021: Renk America steps into US defence market

Renk Group expands to the US market. (Photo: Renk Group)

Renk is looking to deepen its presence in the US defence sector.

Renk America will make its debut at the AUSA 2021 exhibition in Washington DC.

The company was formed from the German vehicle transmission specialist Renk, which in March 2021 announced the acquisition of the Combat Propulsion Systems (CPS) business of L3Harris for $400 million.

The recently completed deal saw Renk America converting the former L3Harris facility in Muskegon, Michigan into its headquarters.

‘The facility in Muskegon it has a unique infrastructure’ said Susanne Wiegand, CEO of Renk Group.

‘We already have activities for the Navy, for the bearings, for the suspensions in the US, and wherever we have need for investment and growth, we will do that in Muskegon’ she added.

In this video, Shephard interviews Susanna Wiegand for insight on where will Renk America fit into the US defence sector and which US Army programmes the company is targeting.

Video produced by Noemi Distefano