AUSA 2021: Mobile concealment technology makes strides

Fibrotex showcased a model of its mobile camouflage solution at AUSA 2021. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

The next generation of concealment technology for military users includes mobile solutions to conceal heat signatures while moving.

Industry in the US is looking into the problem of how to mask the heat signature of soldiers and equipment on the move.

According to a representative of Fibrotex USA (a subsidiary of Israeli company Fibrotex): ‘As new detection equipment evolves, like satellites and unmanned aerial vehicles, concealment equipment must evolve too’.

With this in mind, the company representative told Shephard, Fibrotex USA expects within the next 12 months to have a new proof-of-concept solution for concealment against ‘all known threats and sensors’.

Fibrotex USA exhibited its family of concealment systems at the annual AUSA defence exhibition on 11-13 October. The company claims there is interest from the USAF, USMC and SOF community in these solutions, although Shephard heard no specific information about future contracts.

In 2019, Fibrotex USA opened a plant in Kentucky to produce next-generation general-purpose camouflage for the US Army. The army already uses the Fibrotex Ultra-Light Camouflage Netting System, which is 2D reversible, multi-spectral modular camouflage for stationary vehicles, weapon systems and troops.