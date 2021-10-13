AUSA 2021: Generals highlight offensive and defensive links

US Army Space and Missile Defense Command chief LTG Daniel Kabler, pictured addressing an AUSA event in September 2021. (Photo: US Army/Jason Cutshaw)

Senior officers say the US is ‘serious’ about cross-domain C2 integration. including connected defensive and offensive capabilities.

High-ranking US Army officers used a panel discussion on 12 October during the annual AUSA event to raise the need to link high-technology offensive and defensive capabilities.

LTG Daniel Kabler, head of the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC), told the audience that while his command has a mission of active defence against missile attacks, its posture will be ‘not only about active defence but attack operations’.

However, he earlier explained: ‘We don’t have interceptors out there to meet them [enemy missiles] on a one-to-one basis.’

To make sure joint forces will be able to carry out ‘kinetic or non-kinetic’ missions across multiple domains, Kabler said that ‘integrated planning has to be done up front’.

But he warned that a solution ‘is not as simple as hitting an offensive or defensive engage button’ in a command post.

BG John Rafferty, director of the Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team in Army Futures Command (AFC), said he wants to provide the army with the capabilities for attack operations – and other missions – that Kabler needs to prevent his defensive missile systems from being overwhelmed by numerically superior threats.

‘We fight as a combined arms team better than any other army in the world,’ Rafferty said, adding that the US is ‘now serious about how to integrate C2 [command and control] systems’ across services and domains, as set out on 8 October when the US Army announced its Unified Network Plan.

'We can’t Patriot our way out of missile defence challenges' — LTG Daniel Kabler, US Army Space and Missile Defense Command

Kabler noted the need for ‘established tools’ that enable Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This is a challenge, he said, because with ‘proprietary software or stovepipe systems, an any-sensor to any-shooter network does not work very well’.

The broader problem, as he saw it, is that JADC2 includes legacy platforms that were not designed to be networked in the way the US military now wants.

Working this out, Rafferty said, will involve initiatives such as Project Convergence. He noted how the programme ‘focused on learning objectives’ in 2021 but it has already sought to link offensive and defensive C2 systems.

For the US Army, the task involved connecting its defensive Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) with the offensive Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS). This was achieved in a recent Project Convergence 21 experiment at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

The need to have these C2 systems work together has led to ‘continued modification of AFATDS, done in parallel with the development of IBCS’, which is about to enter the initial operational test and evaluation phase.

Kabler summed up the situation by saying ‘we can’t Patriot our way out of missile defence challenges’.

For the general whose command is responsible for the US Army arsenal of Patriot missiles to say this was a strong affirmation of the need to link defensive and offensive capabilities, even though the latter are normally not considered as contributing to air and missile defence missions.