Arquus develops kit to hybridise ground platforms

Aware of the benefits that electric propulsion can bring to ground vehicles, French company Arquus has developed a kit that can hybridise land platforms. The solution can even be used to upgrade tanks and heavy systems, the company argues, enabling them to reduce fuel consumption by 60%.

François Deloumeau, senior advisor for innovation at Arquus, explained to Shephard that the company aims to enable hybridisation for ‘every relevant type of vehicle’ including ‘current and future MBTs, IFVs, [and] tactical trucks’.

The kit offers silent mobility and watch, lower energy and fuel consumption, extra power and increased combat autonomy for in-service platforms, allowing them to succeed in high-intensity combat scenarios.

Although the solution is more suitable for scouting, reconnaissance, mobile command posts and communications vehicles, it could also add hybrid power to heavy platforms.

Deloumeau explained that, even with MBTs and IFVs being ‘very demanding’ systems, the conversion kit from Arquus kit offers a compact architecture, high rates of energy production, storage, resilience and redundancy ‘without any change in mass’.

The kit also provides the ability to plug-and-play future energy-consuming systems. It includes the replacement of lead batteries, which currently equip heavy vehicles and recharge very slowly (taking about 2.5-5h), with lithium-ion batteries that offer 400% more storage capacity.

In this sense, Deloumeau pointed out that heavily armoured platforms can save up to 60% of fuel on a combat mission, ‘which means more combat autonomy for the vehicle, longer refuelling cycles, fewer convoys, [and] less fuel storage’.

Scarabée is a hybrid combat vehicle capable of running 100% on electricity. (Photo: Arquus)

Research and development of the hybrid conversion kit, which is suitable for in-service platforms, forms part of a

broader R&D and innovation effort from Arquus.

The company has already applied the outcomes of its research to Scarabée, which is a hybrid combat vehicle capable of running 100% on electricity.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Scarabée features a hybrid diesel-electric powertrain, leveraging experience from a VAB Mk III 6x6 hybrid propulsion demonstrator vehicle and the cancelled Panhard Crab 4x4 scout vehicle.

Deloumeau pointed out that Arquus has proven ‘the technical and operational validity’ of its hybrid-electric concepts with these platforms.

A new version of Scarabée will be displayed at Eurosatory in Paris on 13-17 June.

Arquus is also working on a hybrid demonstrator based on the Griffon VBMR IFV that will be delivered to the French MoD by 2025 under the Scorpion armoured vehicle procurement programme.