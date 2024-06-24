Allison’s latest propulsion system designed specifically for AFVs

Allison Transmission, the largest manufacturer of automatic transmissions for armoured fighting vehicles (AFV) in the US, showcased its latest eGen Force Hybrid Electric propulsion system designed for specifically for AFVs at Eurosatory last week.

Speaking to Shephard in Paris, a spokesperson for Allison Transmission said the new transmission “meets user requirements across a wide range of applications include infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and main battle tank (MBT) markets”.

eGen extends beyond the capabilities of traditional transmissions by functioning as a power distribution system with electric motor and inverter. The technology not only provides power for the vehicle but also allows