Digital Battlespace

USAF picks partner to enhance Nightwatch survivability

26th October 2020 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

​E-4B special mission aircraft to benefit from ‘new capabilities’, says Air Force

L3Harris Technologies has been selected by Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to implement survivable super high frequency (SSHF) upgrades to the E-4B Nightwatch special mission aircraft. 

Work on the $23.84 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will be performed at Salt Lake City, Utah and Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace