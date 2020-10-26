USAF picks partner to enhance Nightwatch survivability

Save this for later

​E-4B special mission aircraft to benefit from ‘new capabilities’, says Air Force

L3Harris Technologies has been selected by Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to implement survivable super high frequency (SSHF) upgrades to the E-4B Nightwatch special mission aircraft.

Work on the $23.84 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will be performed at Salt Lake City, Utah and Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska ...