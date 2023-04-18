US Army selects SoarTech autonomous UAS for xTechSearch 7 Competition
Soar Technology (SoarTech) has been selected as one of the 20 finalists in the US Army’s xTechSearch 7 competition, where it will compete against other technology solutions to solve the army’s problems.
SoarTech's entry, Centralized Control of Commercial Drones (C3D), is an autonomous platform that automates the logistics and control of small UAS.
As a finalist, SoarTech has already received $20.000 for advancing through previous rounds.
The company will showcase C3D to a panel of army and US DoD experts at the TechConnect World Innovation Conference & Expo in Washington, DC, in June.
C3D provides can allow operators to focus more on their mission and less on the UAS, the company said.
The Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) interface enables one operator to launch, recover, recharge and store multiple UAS simultaneously without manual intervention.
Selected winners of the competition will receive an additional $25.000 cash award and have the opportunity to submit for a potential $250.000 Phase I Small Business Innovation Research contract.
