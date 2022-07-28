To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy orders more Technology Insertion 16 hardware

28th July 2022 - 16:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

﻿Inside the Combat Information Center aboard USS Dewey. (Photo: USN/﻿Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

DRS Laurel will provide more consoles, displays and peripherals to modernise USN surface vessel combat systems.

DRS Laurel Technologies is to provide more Technology Insertion 16 consoles, displays, and peripherals to support the modernisation of USN surface vessel combat systems such as Aegis.

Work on the latest $33.63 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) will be completed by August 2023, the DoD revealed on 27 July.

Besides the USN, the modernisation includes funding for FMS customers Canada and South Korea.

DRS Laurel received the original $62.56 million contract from NAVSEA in April 2020, followed by an $8.83 million modification two months later.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us