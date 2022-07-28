US Navy orders more Technology Insertion 16 hardware
DRS Laurel Technologies is to provide more Technology Insertion 16 consoles, displays, and peripherals to support the modernisation of USN surface vessel combat systems such as Aegis.
Work on the latest $33.63 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) will be completed by August 2023, the DoD revealed on 27 July.
Besides the USN, the modernisation includes funding for FMS customers Canada and South Korea.
DRS Laurel received the original $62.56 million contract from NAVSEA in April 2020, followed by an $8.83 million modification two months later.
