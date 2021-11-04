Shipbuilders work at steady clip to meet ROKN requirements

South Korea has an active naval shipbuilding programme, with numerous programmes for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) underway, including submarines, a submarine rescue vessel, frigates and destroyers.

The launch of the ASR-II submarine rescue vessel (pennant number ASR-22) at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s (DSME) Okpo shipyard occurred on 7 October. Its construction commenced July 2020, and in mid-2023, it will duly supplement ROKS Cheonghaejin of 1996 vintage.

This 5,600t and 120m-long ASR-II submarine rescue ship will be called ROKS Ganghwado.

As for submarines, DSME declared on 10 September that it had signed a KRW985.7 billion ($887.1 million) …