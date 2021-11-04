To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Shipbuilders work at steady clip to meet ROKN requirements

4th November 2021 - 04:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

KDX-III Batch 2 An artist’s rendering of the upcoming KDX III Batch 2 class of destroyer. (HHI)

South Korea's navy is modernising with new vessels at a high tempo, but it is facing manpower shortfalls.

South Korea has an active naval shipbuilding programme, with numerous programmes for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) underway, including submarines, a submarine rescue vessel, frigates and destroyers.

The launch of the ASR-II submarine rescue vessel (pennant number ASR-22) at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s (DSME) Okpo shipyard occurred on 7 October. Its construction commenced July 2020, and in mid-2023, it will duly supplement ROKS Cheonghaejin of 1996 vintage.

This 5,600t and 120m-long ASR-II submarine rescue ship will be called ROKS Ganghwado.

As for submarines, DSME declared on 10 September that it had signed a KRW985.7 billion ($887.1 million) …

