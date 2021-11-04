Shipbuilders work at steady clip to meet ROKN requirements

Rohde & Schwarz supports Gulf navy corvettes
An unspecified Gulf navy has contracted Rohde & Schwarz to provide communication systems for its new corvettes.
South Korea has an active naval shipbuilding programme, with numerous programmes for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) underway, including submarines, a submarine rescue vessel, frigates and destroyers.
The launch of the ASR-II submarine rescue vessel (pennant number ASR-22) at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s (DSME) Okpo shipyard occurred on 7 October. Its construction commenced July 2020, and in mid-2023, it will duly supplement ROKS Cheonghaejin of 1996 vintage.
This 5,600t and 120m-long ASR-II submarine rescue ship will be called ROKS Ganghwado.
As for submarines, DSME declared on 10 September that it had signed a KRW985.7 billion ($887.1 million) …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
An unspecified Gulf navy has contracted Rohde & Schwarz to provide communication systems for its new corvettes.
The UK RN is debating whether to procure an interim replacement for its Harpoon missiles or leave the capability unfilled until a new weapon can be brought into service.
A South Korean firm has emerged triumphant in a two-horse race to develop a new close-in weapon system for the South Korean navy.
The Indian Navy should commission its first Visakhapatnam-class destroyer shortly after it was handed over by its shipbuilder.
Completion of builder’s trials for new LPD paves the way for acceptance trials by the end of 2021.
Drawing on the experience gained in the small- and medium-calibre sector and with an eye on technological evolution, Leonardo has developed the LIONFISH® family. Watch the video now.