US and Canadian navies to gain planar array antennas for Cooperative Engagement Capability

Raytheon Technologies has received a $27.07 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command to exercise options for planar array antenna assembly production requirements to support the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) programme for the USN and FMS customer Canada.

Work will be performed in four US locations and is expected to be completed by June 2024.

This contract combines purchases for the US (90%) and Canada (10%), the DoD noted in an 8 July announcement.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, CEC utilises software, computing and communication technology to integrate data from shipborne, airborne and land-based radars into a common real-time picture across a network.

CEC will feature in the future Canadian Surface Combatant frigate as part of a broader network-integrated system.

Four CEC shipsets were included in a $1.7 billion FMS proposal (approved in May 2021) to sell the Aegis weapon system and related equipment to Canada.

At the time, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated: ‘This proposed sale will increase Canadian maritime forces’ interoperability with the United States and other allied forces, as well as their ability to contribute to missions of mutual interest by delivering the first AEGIS-capable Canadian Surface Combatant.’