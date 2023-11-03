US DoD updates approach to the threats and benefits of AI

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has updated its strategy on AI to address the substantial threats faced by US forces.

The need for a focus on AI was put clearly by Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of defense, at the launch of the ‘2023 DOD Data, Analytics, and AI Adoption Strategy’ on 2 November.

Hicks said: ‘As we've focused on integrating AI into our operations responsibly and at speed, our main reason for doing so has been straightforward: because it gives us even better decision advantage than we already have today.’

Related Articles

US to increase funds for artificial intelligence capabilities in FY2024

DSEI 2023: Adarga unveils Vantage AI information and data analysis platform

US Navy embraces AI to enhance training

The document was developed by the Chief Digital and AI Office (CDAO) and has been built on similar work in strategy documents from 2018 and 2020.

According to a statement accompanying the newest report: ‘The 2023 strategy orients the department’s data, analytics and AI adoption activities towards an ‘AI Hierarchy of Needs’, with quality data as its foundation, and a focus on speed, agility, learning and responsibility.’

The AI Hierarchy of Needs is seen as a pyramid built on large amounts of data, topped by analytics and metrics, and finally a peak referred to as ‘responsible AI’. The latter is described as a dynamic approach to the design, development, deployment and use of AI capabilities in accordance with ethical principles, while delivering better, faster insights and improved mission outcomes.

The statement continued: ‘The urgency of the strategic environment and the scale at which the department must operate are formidable’.

The on-the-ground implementation of the broad strategy and particular actions will be overseen by the CDAO which will conduct an annual review of the strategy and report results through the CDAO Council.