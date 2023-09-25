US Navy embraces AI to enhance training
Central Florida Tech Grove has initiated a $160,000 challenge aimed at identifying AI tools capable of expediting Instructional Systems Design (ISD) analysis for military training and human performance enhancement.
The initiative is in collaboration with Team Orlando, the Office of Naval Research (ONR), the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD), and the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN).
One of the major challenges plaguing training creation and updates for the USN is the lengthy time it takes to conduct an ISD analysis with limited availability of analysts or subject matter experts to conduct and participate in the analysis.
DSEI 2023: Controp unveils Smart Vision AI software for EO/IR payloads
Singapore Army tests AI in tactical and command post C2 systems
With the requirement to create and update training with ‘speed to the fleet’ the need to find automated methods for ISD analysis is required.
This challenge's primary objective is to pioneer proof-of-concept prototypes using AI large language models to automate the ISD analysis process and facilitate the development of requirements for ready relevant learning.
Specifically, it aims to determine whether such models can generate high-quality task analysis, learning analysis, and media selection data in a more efficient and cost-effective manner, streamlining the overall process.
-
US assists Philippine Air Force ISR training
At the request of the Philippine government, the 505th Training Squadron located at Hurlburt Field, Florida sent a team of USAF Air Operations Center Formal Training Unit instructors to Villamor Air Base, Philippines.
-
Hadean bridges synthetic environment to physical world
Hadean is set to participate in the inaugural industry-led event October Sky in Sydney, Australia.
-
First US Air Force T-7 Red Hawk jet trainer poised to be delivered
Boeing has completed crucial inspections of the T-7 Red Hawk, and five development aircraft are set to be delivered to the US Air Force, with hopes of completion by year-end. Despite setbacks, the programme is moving ahead, with further testing and detailed plans to replace the ageing T-38 Talon fleet.
-
DSEI 2023: 4GD to upgrade SimStriker smart target with generative AI and computational vision
Both the SimStriker enhancements involving computer vision and generative AI are currently in development, with some aspects already de-risked.
-
DSEI 2023: Forge decision tool to help develop British Army doctrine for new armoured vehicles
Hadean, ST Engineering Antycip and Cervus have announced a contract from the British Army for their Forge decision support tool for use at the Land Warfare Centre in a series of major experiments.