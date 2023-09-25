US Navy embraces AI to enhance training

Central Florida Tech Grove has initiated a $160,000 challenge aimed at identifying AI tools capable of expediting Instructional Systems Design (ISD) analysis for military training and human performance enhancement.

The initiative is in collaboration with Team Orlando, the Office of Naval Research (ONR), the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD), and the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN).

One of the major challenges plaguing training creation and updates for the USN is the lengthy time it takes to conduct an ISD analysis with limited availability of analysts or subject matter experts to conduct and participate in the analysis.

With the requirement to create and update training with ‘speed to the fleet’ the need to find automated methods for ISD analysis is required.

This challenge's primary objective is to pioneer proof-of-concept prototypes using AI large language models to automate the ISD analysis process and facilitate the development of requirements for ready relevant learning.

Specifically, it aims to determine whether such models can generate high-quality task analysis, learning analysis, and media selection data in a more efficient and cost-effective manner, streamlining the overall process.