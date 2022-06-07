Ukraine to receive ‘significant number’ of Blighter C-UAS radars

Blighter Surveillance Systems has revealed that it is providing a ‘significant number’ of its A422 radars to form part of a C-UAS capability for Ukraine.

The first radars will be delivered this month, Blighter announced on 7 June. The company did not disclose whether the A422s are being sold commercially to Ukraine or donated.

Launched in April 2022 as a deployable system, the A422 is a medium-range air security military radar capable of detecting and reporting airborne as well as ground targets at up to 20km, according to Blighter.

Features include clutter suppression for near-horizon, urban and shoreline operations.

‘The A422 offers moving target detection and machine learning classification to aid long-range vision for 180° and is ideally suited to the detection of low-slow-small targets,’ Blighter added.

After a slow start following the latest invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Russian forces are making greater use of UAVs both for ISR and strike missions.

Examples of Russian UAVs deployed in the current conflict include the Eleron-3, Forpost and Orlan-10 ISR platforms, the Orion MALE UCAV, and the KUB loitering munition.

Ukrainian forces have enjoyed some C-UAS successes so far, with data from Oryx showing that 56 Orlan-10s alone had been destroyed or captured by 6 June.