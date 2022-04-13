Blighter launches deployable radar system

UK radar and surveillance solutions developer Blighter Surveillance Systems, on 13 April, announced the launch of its A422 Deployable Radar System for drone detection and wide-area perimeter surveillance in remote and inaccessible areas.

The A422 medium-range air security military radar can detect and report airborne, ground and coastal targets up to 20km.

The company said the kit allows the A422 to be deployed on a modular mast designed with compact storage and ease of assembly in mind.

The A422 Deployable Radar System also includes a remotely deployed ruggedised laptop for displaying targets and allows the user to chart geographic alert zones allowing for unattended target monitoring.