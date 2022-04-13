To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Blighter launches deployable radar system

13th April 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Blighter A422 Deployable Radar System. (Photo: Blighter)

Blighter says the A422 Deployable Radar System is light enough to be transported in a vehicle and then carried to a vantage point.

UK radar and surveillance solutions developer Blighter Surveillance Systems, on 13 April, announced the launch of its A422 Deployable Radar System for drone detection and wide-area perimeter surveillance in remote and inaccessible areas.

The A422 medium-range air security military radar can detect and report airborne, ground and coastal targets up to 20km.

The company said the kit allows the A422 to be deployed on a modular mast designed with compact storage and ease of assembly in mind.

The A422 Deployable Radar System also includes a remotely deployed ruggedised laptop for displaying targets and allows the user to chart geographic alert zones allowing for unattended target monitoring.

