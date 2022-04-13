Blighter launches deployable radar system

Spirit AeroSystems to supply engine pylons for B-52 CERP
Spirit AeroSystems has been selected to supply key components for the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP).
UK radar and surveillance solutions developer Blighter Surveillance Systems, on 13 April, announced the launch of its A422 Deployable Radar System for drone detection and wide-area perimeter surveillance in remote and inaccessible areas.
The A422 medium-range air security military radar can detect and report airborne, ground and coastal targets up to 20km.
The company said the kit allows the A422 to be deployed on a modular mast designed with compact storage and ease of assembly in mind.
The A422 Deployable Radar System also includes a remotely deployed ruggedised laptop for displaying targets and allows the user to chart geographic alert zones allowing for unattended target monitoring.
AUKUS is about far more than giving Australia nuclear-powered submarines, with the three countries announcing a wide portfolio of defence collaboration.
Indigenously developed loitering munitions and UAVs took centre stage at the recent ArmHiTec exhibition in the Armenian capital Yerevan.
Baltic countries are ramping up military spending amid the Russo-Ukrainian conflict but ambitious acquisition plans might bump into economic factors.
Slovakia has transferred its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, while Kyiv will also receive Polish T-72s and ex-British Army Mastiff armoured vehicles.
Switchblade loitering munitions en route to Ukraine could be effective against Russian tank formations and in small-scale skirmishes, according to a defence expert.