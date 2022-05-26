Loitering munitions in Ukraine: not game-changing, but headache-inducing
While the first weeks of the Ukraine war saw Ukrainian drones primarily involved in surveillance and recon missions, this changed after the US government agreed to provide the country with AeroVironment Switchblade loitering munitions — also known as suicide drones — in April 2022.
Eleven weeks into the conflict, the first reported evidence of the use of a Switchblade attack emerged near Kharkiv on 6 May. Washington has sent 700 Switchblade 300s and ten Switchblade 600s to Ukraine, in addition to 121 Phoenix Ghost platforms from Aevex Aerospace.
The recent introduction of such technologies is important in Ukraine, as this
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Danish navy puts Camcopter S-100 to use for maritime surveillance
The Royal Danish Navy is operating the Camcopter S-100 rotary-wing UAV for maritime surveillance missions.
-
Milrem expands THeMIS UGV family with ISR variant
THeMIS Observe combines multiple sensors in a single platform to improve the ISR performance of light infantry.
-
Fire Scout has a role to play in Indo-Pacific
The MQ-8C Fire Scout rotary-wing UAV has been deployed to the Indo-Pacific region for the first time.
-
Anka flies the flag for Turkey in Kazakhstan
A recent agreement to produce Anka UAVs holds deep geopolitical significance for Turkey.
-
Caution tempers Japanese interest in shipborne TB3
Baykar Defense aims to sell its TB3 strike UAV to Japan — but there are obstacles in its path.
-
UK picks Skydio X2D as platform for new nano-UAS capabilities
X2D drones from US-based Skydio with AI algorithms and a 3D scanning capability will be provided under Spiral 4 of the UK MoD Future Capabilities Group nano-UAS framework programme.