Thales adds DigitalCrew to panoramic gimbal for new generation tracking and identification

Thales DigitalCrew, a suite of algorithms designed to automate some of the functions previously performed by vehicle crews, was demonstrated publicly for the first time in the UK at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference earlier this month.

It was integrated with PAAG which consists of high-resolution daylight colour cameras, a cooled thermal imager (both with continuous zoom), short-wave infrared (SWIR) sensor, laser rangefinder, laser pointer and a laser target designator.

PAAG provides long-range threat detection, identification and weapon aiming on the move, as well as fire support capabilities during both day and night in all weather conditions.

PAAG was