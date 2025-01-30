Thales adds DigitalCrew to panoramic gimbal for new generation tracking and identification
Thales DigitalCrew, a suite of algorithms designed to automate some of the functions previously performed by vehicle crews, was demonstrated publicly for the first time in the UK at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference earlier this month.
It was integrated with PAAG which consists of high-resolution daylight colour cameras, a cooled thermal imager (both with continuous zoom), short-wave infrared (SWIR) sensor, laser rangefinder, laser pointer and a laser target designator.
PAAG provides long-range threat detection, identification and weapon aiming on the move, as well as fire support capabilities during both day and night in all weather conditions.
PAAG was
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Estonia receives first deliveries of new CAESAR 155mm self-propelled howitzer
The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) signed contracts in June 2024 to acquire 12 CAESAR (CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie) wheeled self-propelled howitzers (SPH). The contract also includes the option to purchase additional howitzers.
-
Latvia signs for ASCOD IFVs
Latvia entered negotiations with General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) Santa Bárbara Sistemas for the purchase of Austrian Spanish Cooperative Development (ASCOD) tracked combat vehicles in November last year.
-
Manufacture of CTAI 40mm cannon prepares to ramp up with 700 already delivered
Production of 40 CTAS cannon for 60 Belgian Jaguar 6x6 will begin this year and Luxembourg is set to make a similar order.
-
Extra punch to be added to THeMIS UGV as production set to increase
Milrem Robotics is looking to improve the lethality of its Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV), ramp up production and add an integration with uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).
-
Trump orders the fast implementation of next-gen air and missile defence capabilities
The US government has ordered the acceleration of the development and deployment of solutions to counter ballistic, hypersonic and advanced cruise missiles.
-
New US defence contracts for undersea warfare systems and USNS Matthew Perry
The Department of Defense announced the new contracts to upgrade and maintain combat technology and vessels.