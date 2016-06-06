Taiwan creating cyber force against China

Taiwan’s new government plans to set up a cyber force command, an independent unit with its own chain of command, to conduct cyberwarfare.

Its command structure will be similar to those of the other armed services, and it will be led by a three-star general (equivalent of a US four-star). This fourth branch of the armed forces will upgrade national cyberwarfare capabilities.

Taiwan was one of the earliest victims to suffer internet attacks at a national level. A ‘war without smoke’ started in 1999, and China has accorded top priority to modernisation of its information capabilities after that campaign.

