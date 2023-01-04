To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Spain acquires additional Elbit radios to support NATO commitments

4th January 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Elbit's E-LynX radios have been selected by Spain for a third time under the most recent contract award. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Elbit Systems has received an additional contract from the Spanish MoD to supply its E-Lynx tactical software-defined radios.

Elbit Systems has announced that its E-LynX tactical software-defined radio (SDR) has been selected by Spain's Directorate-General for Armament and Material (DGAM) to meet a requirement for 'urgent acquisition of V/UHF SDR radio equipment' issued in September last year.

This follows the Spanish MoD’s selection of E-LynX radios for its combat battalions in November 2020, and for installation in GDELS Dragon 8x8 vehicles in November 2021.

Procurement documents indicate the contract has a value of around €30 million, with the radios required to allow Spanish forces to fulfil NATO commitments on the alliance's eastern flank.

Related Articles

Spain chooses E-LynX to meet army combat radio requirement

Spain receives its first THeMIS vehicle

US Marine Corps selects Silvus radios for ground vehicle comms

E-LynX will be manufactured and maintained in Spain as a sovereign capability, equipped with a national crypto solution, under a cooperation agreement between Telefonica and Elbit.

Haim Delmar, general manager of Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber said: 'This contract further validates the technological and operational advantages of our software-defined radios. We remain committed to providing a Spanish sovereign radio and supporting the Spanish defence industry and its armed forces.'

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us