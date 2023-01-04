Spain acquires additional Elbit radios to support NATO commitments
Elbit Systems has announced that its E-LynX tactical software-defined radio (SDR) has been selected by Spain's Directorate-General for Armament and Material (DGAM) to meet a requirement for 'urgent acquisition of V/UHF SDR radio equipment' issued in September last year.
This follows the Spanish MoD’s selection of E-LynX radios for its combat battalions in November 2020, and for installation in GDELS Dragon 8x8 vehicles in November 2021.
Procurement documents indicate the contract has a value of around €30 million, with the radios required to allow Spanish forces to fulfil NATO commitments on the alliance's eastern flank.
E-LynX will be manufactured and maintained in Spain as a sovereign capability, equipped with a national crypto solution, under a cooperation agreement between Telefonica and Elbit.
Haim Delmar, general manager of Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber said: 'This contract further validates the technological and operational advantages of our software-defined radios. We remain committed to providing a Spanish sovereign radio and supporting the Spanish defence industry and its armed forces.'
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Australia looks to Thales for next-generation naval comms
Thales has supported the Australian Navy with the MTWAN network for the past 12 years.
-
Raytheon takes networking to the tactical edge for US Air Force's JADC2 enterprise
Raytheon will develop a tactical edge networking capability as part of the USAF's Advanced Battle Management effort.
-
How an IT giant is powering the digital transformation of global military organisations (Studio)
While rapidly evolving technological trends promise to transform military operations, close collaboration with a trusted partner remains essential.
-
Raytheon BBN to work on US Air Force Research Lab programme
The US Air Force's Fight Tonight effort supported by a team lead by Raytheon BBN will enable military leaders to rapidly determine the most effective way to achieve objectives during complex air attack scenarios.
-
Viasat aims to launch first satellite of new constellation in Q1 2023
The new three-satellite constellation improves Viasat's global coverage and allows it to surge capacity to meet operational requirements.