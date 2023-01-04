Spain acquires additional Elbit radios to support NATO commitments

Elbit Systems has announced that its E-LynX tactical software-defined radio (SDR) has been selected by Spain's Directorate-General for Armament and Material (DGAM) to meet a requirement for 'urgent acquisition of V/UHF SDR radio equipment' issued in September last year.

This follows the Spanish MoD’s selection of E-LynX radios for its combat battalions in November 2020, and for installation in GDELS Dragon 8x8 vehicles in November 2021.

Procurement documents indicate the contract has a value of around €30 million, with the radios required to allow Spanish forces to fulfil NATO commitments on the alliance's eastern flank.

E-LynX will be manufactured and maintained in Spain as a sovereign capability, equipped with a national crypto solution, under a cooperation agreement between Telefonica and Elbit.

Haim Delmar, general manager of Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber said: 'This contract further validates the technological and operational advantages of our software-defined radios. We remain committed to providing a Spanish sovereign radio and supporting the Spanish defence industry and its armed forces.'