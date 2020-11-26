Digital Battlespace

Spain chooses E-LynX to meet army combat radio requirement

26th November 2020 - 13:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Elbit to execute contract in six months

Elbit Systems is to provide its E-LynX software-defined radio (SDR) to the Spanish Army for use at the combat battalion level.

This marks ‘a first step in the Spanish combat radio network modernisation programme’, the Israeli company added in a 26 November statement.

Hundreds of handheld E-LynX SDR systems will be ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace