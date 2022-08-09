To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Spain receives its first THeMIS vehicle

9th August 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

An example of the THeMIS UGV. (Photo: Milrem Robotics)

Spain becomes the 13th country to introduce the THeMIS UGV from Milrem Robotics.

The Spanish Army has taken delivery of its first THeMIS UGV from Estonian manufacturer Milrem Robotics.

The UGV was supplied by Milrem’s Spanish distributor A. Paukner S.A. under contract from the Spanish defence procurement agency DGAM.

Spain acquired the THeMIS vehicle as part of its Escorpión programme, which the MoD launched in early 2021 to evaluate the capabilities of existing UGVs and explore how subsystems from Spanish industry could be integrated with them.

Such UGVs include the Rheinmetall Mission Master SP, two modules of which were demonstrated to Spanish defence officials in August 2021 with sensors and weapons systems from Escribano Mechanical & Engineering.

A Spanish MoD official associated with Escorpión said: ‘THeMIS provides a robust robotic platform ready to be equipped with several payloads in order to boost experimentation and other R&D activities with a reliable and well-known solution.’

Milrem noted in a 9 August announcement that 13 countries (including eight NATO member states) now operate THeMIS.

Spain is also part of the multinational European iMUGS consortium developing a standard military-grade UGV.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us