Elbit Systems launches new multi-channel SDR technology

E-LynX multi-channel full-duplex allows simultaneous and dynamic conversation among users. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Enhanced E-LynX strengthens SDR for multi-domain integration, says Elbit.

On October 13, Elbit Systems announced new plans to add multi-channel and full duplex technologies to its E-LynX software-defined radio (SDR) family, strengthening their SDR-based solution for multi-domain digital transformation.

Elbit Systems stated that the new technology will allow simultaneous use of multiple radio frequencies for transmission and reception, utilising one or more waveforms, and avoiding the limits of channel availability that are typical to normal radio systems.

The multi-channel network will also maintain speed, resilience, secure and immune communications in any terrain.

Moreover, the new full-duplex technology will allow tactical users to exchange information simultaneously and have dynamic conversations, for an accelerated flow of information on the battlefield.

Several countries, including Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Brazil and Israel, have chosen the E-LynX family of SDRs for their multi-domain digital transformation.

A NATO customer, Sweden and Israel have contracted with the company to receive more than ten thousand multi-channel full-duplex SDRs.