Brazilian data link programme progresses with E-LynX connectivity tests

AEL Sistemas conducted connectivity flight tests of the E-LynX Airborne SDR aboard two F-5FM aircraft. (Photo: Bianca Viol)

A Brazilian Air Force programme to improve network-centric data connectivity has passed a milestone.

Elbit Systems subsidiary AEL Sistemas has completed connectivity flight tests of the E-LynX Airborne software-defined radio (SDR) with simultaneous multi-channel transmission on a pair of Brazilian Air Force (FAB) F-5FM twin-seater fighter aircraft, as the latest milestone in the Link-BR2 programme.

In Link-BR2, the FAB and prime contractor AEL Sistemas aim to provide encrypted data link and voice communication between FAB aircraft with full digital connectivity.

Functionalities demonstrated during test flights included the provision of multi-domain situational awareness; enabling mobile ad hoc network-based air-to-air and air-to-ground data links; facilitating transmission of airborne applications over long ranges including simultaneous audio and data; and display of a common operational picture that is shared among all airborne and ground-based members in the network.

The FAB plans to integrate E-LynX Airborne on all its aircraft. Elbit stated on 24 January that the next step will see the SDR installed aboard Saab Gripen E aircraft.