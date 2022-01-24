Brazilian data link programme progresses with E-LynX connectivity tests

US Army issues two tactical communications contracts
General Dynamics is supporting technology that provides the US Army with mobile tactical communications network capabilities.
Elbit Systems subsidiary AEL Sistemas has completed connectivity flight tests of the E-LynX Airborne software-defined radio (SDR) with simultaneous multi-channel transmission on a pair of Brazilian Air Force (FAB) F-5FM twin-seater fighter aircraft, as the latest milestone in the Link-BR2 programme.
In Link-BR2, the FAB and prime contractor AEL Sistemas aim to provide encrypted data link and voice communication between FAB aircraft with full digital connectivity.
Functionalities demonstrated during test flights included the provision of multi-domain situational awareness; enabling mobile ad hoc network-based air-to-air and air-to-ground data links; facilitating transmission of airborne applications over long ranges including simultaneous audio and data; and display of a common operational picture that is shared among all airborne and ground-based members in the network.
The FAB plans to integrate E-LynX Airborne on all its aircraft. Elbit stated on 24 January that the next step will see the SDR installed aboard Saab Gripen E aircraft.
Anduril will provide AI-based C-UAS software for US special forces.
Phase One launches its ‘most productive’ airborne GEOINT and ISR camera.
Will unspecified ‘software enhancements’ for KILSWITCH and APASS address previously recognised cybersecurity issues?
Sweden is preparing to wage cyber war as well as cyber defence.
The Spanish Army released a tender on 17 January to procure new night vision goggles at a unit price of up to €11,000.