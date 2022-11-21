To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon demonstrates multi-domain comms tech in air force trial

21st November 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Raytheon BBN's RIPL system will enable the Air Force Combat Cloud, part of the DoD-wide JADC2 concept. (Image: Raytheon)

Raytheon BBN has demonstrated the capabilities of its Robust Information Provisioning Layer (RIPL) in a trial for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

Raytheon BBN recently demonstrated its RIPL solution during an AFRL exercise at its Stockbridge Test Site in Rome, New York.

During the testing, RIPL supported seamless and secure access to content for users in the network, allowing users toe received only information they requested and were authorised to see. 

Using AI/ML alongside new disruption tolerance protocols, RIPL was able to overcome the limited and intermittent connectivity expected in contested environments.

Brian Holmes, programme manager, AFRL Advanced Planning and Autonomous C2 Systems Branch, said the demonstration, which included three of four mission divisions with AFRL and two geographically separate locations was 'executed flawlessly'.

RIPL was demonstrated using multiple waveforms and hardware platforms, as well as various data formats with real and emulated components.

RIPL enables the Air Force Combat Cloud, which in turn will be a key enabler of the Advanced Battle Management System and the DoD’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) effort.

