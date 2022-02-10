Lithuania buys Boomerang gunshot detectors

Boomerang detects acoustic signature of projectiles. (Photo: Raytheon)

The Lithuanian Army Command procured 34 Boomerang shooter detection systems to equip the National Armed Forces’ fleet of next-generation combat vehicles. The system will be delivered in mid-2022.

Raytheon BBN on 10 February announced a contract with the Lithuanian Army Command to supply 34 Boomerangs.

The counter shooter detection systems will be delivered in the summer this year to equip the National Armed Forces’ fleet of next-generation combat vehicles.

The networked system increases situational awareness and C2 options. According to a company’s press release, Boomerang technology is integrated with Android Team Awareness Kit and enhances battlefield mission success, vehicle safety and warfighter survivability.

It detects the unique acoustic signature of a supersonic projectile and combines it with the muzzle blast to pinpoint the shooter’s precise location.

Once identify the position of the enemy, Boomerang shares it with all friendly forces. If integrated with a remote weapons system, the system automatically slews the gun and orient it to the threat.