Lithuania buys Boomerang gunshot detectors

Thailand to test out combat UGV
An armed variant of the THeMIS UGV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and the Thai Defence Technology Institute
Raytheon BBN on 10 February announced a contract with the Lithuanian Army Command to supply 34 Boomerangs.
The counter shooter detection systems will be delivered in the summer this year to equip the National Armed Forces’ fleet of next-generation combat vehicles.
The networked system increases situational awareness and C2 options. According to a company’s press release, Boomerang technology is integrated with Android Team Awareness Kit and enhances battlefield mission success, vehicle safety and warfighter survivability.
It detects the unique acoustic signature of a supersonic projectile and combines it with the muzzle blast to pinpoint the shooter’s precise location.
Once identify the position of the enemy, Boomerang shares it with all friendly forces. If integrated with a remote weapons system, the system automatically slews the gun and orient it to the threat.
Patria says work on an MLU for Swedish XA Pasi series wheeled APCs ‘will start immediately’.
Technologies used in the delay-plagued Altay MBT programme will be installed on Turkish Leopard 2A4s in a new modernisation programme.
Released on 8 February, the service’s first Climate Strategy stated that fully electric light-duty non-tactical vehicles should be fielded by 2027 and all-electric non-tactical vehicles by 2035.
The Indian Army is seeking details on new ballistic helmets for troops.
The 6x6 CAVS APC will feature driver night vision systems from Senop.