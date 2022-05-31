PT Len, Thales to supply air defence capabilities to Indonesia

Indonesian C4ISR equipment manufacturer PT Len and Thales have finalised a contract with the Indonesian state-run defence industry holding Defend ID to strengthen the country’s sovereign air defence capabilities.

The deal, signed at Thales’ headquarters in Paris on 17 May, includes Thales GM403 air surveillance radars and SkyView C2 systems.

The new systems will be installed across the Indonesian archipelago over several years and are set to provide the country with the ability to detect threats from jets, missiles, rotorcraft and UAS.

Thales will build the radars and C2 and PT Len will construct the radar stations. The Indonesian firm will also provide installation and integration of the systems and manage civil works for the programme.

Certain components of the radars will be locally manufactured by PT Len and the project will involve the transfer of radar technology.

The news comes a month after Thales and PT Len signed a new strategic partnership to explore joint development of C2 systems, military satellites, C5ISR, EW, UAVs and naval combat management systems.