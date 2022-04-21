Thales deepens industrial engagement with Indonesian partner

Thales on 21 April revealed a strategic partnership with Indonesian company PT Len Industri ‘for further collaboration on a wide array of defence-related topics’.

The agreement was signed on 20 April, at the same time as the Indonesian government announced a defence modernisation strategy covering the period until the mid-2040s.

Thales noted in a statement: ‘The joint collaboration on these topics aligns with Indonesia’s drive to modernise and restructure its defence capabilities in an increasingly complex threat environment.’

The industrial partnership will see PT Len Industri and Thales jointly explore and further develop C2 systems, military satellites, C5ISR, EW, UAVs and combat management systems (CMSs).

In particular, Thales stated that it will transfer radar technology, including local MRO activities and the co-development of a national C2 radar for Indonesia.

Thales described itself as ‘the leading partner of the Indonesian Navy for the last forty years, supplying combat systems for all warships in service’. For instance, its Tacticos CMS, which equips both Martadinata-class frigates and was installed aboard the Bung Tomo-class light frigate KRI Usman-Harun, will form the basis of a national naval CMS for Indonesia under the new co-operation agreement.