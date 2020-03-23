Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: US develops ethical code for AI operations, but questions remain over implementation

23rd March 2020 - 16:00 GMT | by Gerrard Cowan in Belfast

The US DoD’s new ethical principles for AI look to a future where such technologies are fielded at scale. However, implementation will be key with the military preparing for a sustained and thorough process, the DoD has told Shephard.

Five principles were formally adopted in late February. At the ...

