Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: US Army makes headway on tactical comms programmes
Two tactical radio programmes for the US Army are moving to the next stage of procurement and testing.
A spokesperson for the US Army Programme Executive Office Command, Control, Communications – Tactical (PEO C3T) told Shephard that full-rate production for the Handheld, Manpack & Small Form Fit (HMS Manpack) radio is expected by the middle of FY2021, with contracts to follow in Q3 FY2021.
Last month, the army signed a third Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) contract for the HMS Manpack radio programme. Collins Aerospace and L3Harris will each provide 1,782 Gen 2 radios and ancillaries.
L3 Harris is providing its AN/PRC-158 multi-channel radios for $95 million out of the ...
