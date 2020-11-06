PREMIUM: US Army networking to improve with next Capability Set

Save this for later

Capability Set 23 is intended to increase capacity, resiliency and convergence of the network

The US Army is expected to complete the preliminary design review (PDR) for its Capability Set 23 (CS23) integrated tactical network (ITN) in April 2021, Shephard has learned.

A spokesperson from the PEO C3T office running the procurement said that a critical design review (CDR) would follow in April 2022 ...