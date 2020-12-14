Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: France looks to enhance space capabilities
The Data Systems division of Safran is working on a contract from Space Command (Commandement de l’Espace - CDE) in the French Air and Space Force, for the provision of SIGINT from spacecraft.
Few details regarding the specifics of the contract, its value or duration have been released since it ...
