PREMIUM: France looks to enhance space capabilities

14th December 2020 - 17:15 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

Safran is leading a largely secretive SIGINT effort to detect RF emissions from satellites.

The Data Systems division of Safran is working on a contract from Space Command (Commandement de l’Espace - CDE) in the French Air and Space Force, for the provision of SIGINT from spacecraft.

Few details regarding the specifics of the contract, its value or duration have been released since it ...

