PREMIUM: Australia pushes on with indigenous ISR and EW programme

Australia is pushing ahead with the next phase of its Miniaturised Orbital Electronic Warfare Sensor System (MOESS) project.

The Australian Department of Defence announced in April that it had awarded DEWC Systems an A$3.1 million ($2 million) Defence Innovation Hub contract in February, to advance to Phase 2 of the programme that will involve the development of a concept demonstrator system.

The MOESS programme intends to deploy a sovereign Australian tactical electromagnetic sensor capability, installed on a constellation of CubeSats. DEWC is developing a sensor that can conduct radar electronic support in defence-relevant radio frequency bands used by assets such as ships and aircraft.

This second phase, including a series of flight trials, is expected to run until mid-2021. In-space testing is planned for late-2022.

Ian Spencer, DEWC Systems CEO, told Shephard that the contract means the company can recruit additional specialist personnel. ‘Work has begun on the system under test to perform the demonstration. We have performed optimisation work on miniaturising a simple system and are progressing the design of the demonstrator system,’ he said.

‘The concept demonstrator will be of representative size, weight and power to the final system and will consist of at least one complete system as well as software emulations. Some of the main challenges are sourcing Australian-made components, which is our preference, and developing some aspects of the unique techniques and coding the boards in the allocated timeframe.’

Australia’s Defence Innovation Hub invests money incrementally under a phased approach to encourage innovation and reduce risk to the defence department.

‘Should we be successful in Phase 2, then we would be seeking a Phase 3 contract to develop the first orbital prototype. Phase 4 is when we would look at further development and production,’ Spencer explained.

The earlier Phase 1 Defence Innovation Partnership grant worth A$150,000, awarded in 2018, involved preliminary R&D work to prove the MOESS concept and show that it could be achieved using small CubeSats. It proved that with the right inclination, the power received from radars on earth is sufficient to achieve the mission.

The technology being developed in Phase 2 is unique and uses new identification and classification techniques. The new EW sensor will include AI capabilities, Spencer said, and for this phase there will be elements of AI-enabled techniques and look-up tables to perform classification and identification.

‘AI enables the identification of emitter behaviour and allows us to identify modern systems that are dynamic and of low probability of intercept. The development of this technology and these techniques is critical to the full operational capability of the system,’ Spencer said.

When completed the MOESS constellation will offer the Australian Defence Force an indigenous ISR and EW asset for tactical support, at a fraction of the cost of full-scale satellite systems deployed by other countries.