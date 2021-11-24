Northrop Grumman provides JADC2 connectivity punch for FVL

Giraffe stretches with high mast
Finnish-Swedish industry collaboration helps AESA radar to detect low-flying missiles and UAVs, says Saab.
Northrop Grumman has demonstrated open architecture, in flight connectivity capabilities set for use with US Army Future Vertical Lift (FVL) aircraft.
Though the manufacturer did not disclose the location of the demonstration, it said in a 23 November company statement that a mini communications navigation and identification (CNI) system was used.
‘The Mini-CNI system has the maturity needed to host a range of CNI capabilities in one, low size, weight and power (SWaP) and MOSA architecture—enabling warfighters to rapidly adapt to emerging MDO mission demands,’ said the Northrop Grumman statement.
‘Over the next year, Northrop Grumman’s Mini-CNI system will continue to demonstrate new capabilities, including the integration of advanced low probability of intercept/low probability of denial communications and new MOSA functions, to become an operational offering designed to meet the needs of JADC2 operations.’
Finnish-Swedish industry collaboration helps AESA radar to detect low-flying missiles and UAVs, says Saab.
USAF aims to use small satellite bus beyond equatorial geosynchronous orbit.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space has successfully demonstrated the integration of Intel’s System-on-a-Chip into Raytheon’s E-Alpha module.
Digital engineering and model-based systems engineering will be applied to solve IT integration problems for the US military.
Will the ViDAR SCAR reconnaissance pod make an impact in the Middle Eastern ISR market?
Horizon Technologies and Airborne Technologies to jointly develop BlackFish SCAR-Pods.