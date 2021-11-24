Northrop Grumman provides JADC2 connectivity punch for FVL

Graphic showing Northrop Grumman's vision for advanced networking (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman has proven JADC2 connectivity capabilities in support of FVL networking.

Northrop Grumman has demonstrated open architecture, in flight connectivity capabilities set for use with US Army Future Vertical Lift (FVL) aircraft.

Though the manufacturer did not disclose the location of the demonstration, it said in a 23 November company statement that a mini communications navigation and identification (CNI) system was used.

‘The Mini-CNI system has the maturity needed to host a range of CNI capabilities in one, low size, weight and power (SWaP) and MOSA architecture—enabling warfighters to rapidly adapt to emerging MDO mission demands,’ said the Northrop Grumman statement.

‘Over the next year, Northrop Grumman’s Mini-CNI system will continue to demonstrate new capabilities, including the integration of advanced low probability of intercept/low probability of denial communications and new MOSA functions, to become an operational offering designed to meet the needs of JADC2 operations.’