Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Northrop Grumman seeks role in new US Army JADC2 demo

26th February 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

Northrop Grumman wants to extend existing JADC2 links with the US Army by supporting EDGE 21.

Northrop Grumman has expressed interest in supporting the upcoming Experimental Demonstration Gateway Exercise (EDGE) 21 by the US Army, which aims to connect JADC2 to the lower tier of the air domain.

The manufacturer and the army currently work together on the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System ...

