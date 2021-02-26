Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: Northrop Grumman seeks role in new US Army JADC2 demo
Northrop Grumman has expressed interest in supporting the upcoming Experimental Demonstration Gateway Exercise (EDGE) 21 by the US Army, which aims to connect JADC2 to the lower tier of the air domain.
The manufacturer and the army currently work together on the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
IDEX 2021: UAE company to work on C-UAV laser with European partners
MoU paves way for cooperation on laser technology as the United Arab Emirates develops an advanced counter-drone strategy.
-
Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - Australia and New Zealand
In this episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we hear how two of the smaller militaries in the Five Eyes alliance – Australia and New Zealand – are responding to a rapidly-changing world.
-
IDEX 2021: UAE to develop indigenous SATCOM solutions
Collaboration between UAE-based organisations focuses on the domestic production of critical aeronautical, modem and other advanced SATCOM technologies.
-
PREMIUM: USN has 2023 delivery date in mind for Project Overmatch
The USN wants to accelerate the rollout of a new fleet architecture using AI and manned-unmanned teaming to enable distributed maritime operations.
-
NAVDEX 2021: Ideas at Sea provides passive optical radar for UAE trial
UAE is first country to test Generation II HeliSAR for maritime search operations.
-
Israeli firms create AI development centre for automated target detection
Will AI and machine learning enhance the performance of weapon systems and military equipment?