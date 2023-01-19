To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New UK surveillance ship arrives at Cammell Laird for conversion

19th January 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

MV Topaz Tangoroa will undergo military conversion work ready for delivery in the summer. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

The vessel will also be used for research designed to deepen understanding of UK and international waters.

A commercial vessel purchased by the UK MoD has arrived at Cammell Laird in Birkenhead, ready to be converted into a new multi-role ocean surveillance (MROS) ship.

The vessel, MV Topaz Tangaroa, was designed and built by Vard and is ideal for military ocean surveillance, having been tasked with commercial subsea work, including surveys and operating ROVs.

The ship will be the first of two MROS vessels, the second of which will be built in the UK, according to prior statements from the MoD.

Following military modifications, the ship is scheduled to be operational in the summer of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us