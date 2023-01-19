New UK surveillance ship arrives at Cammell Laird for conversion

A commercial vessel purchased by the UK MoD has arrived at Cammell Laird in Birkenhead, ready to be converted into a new multi-role ocean surveillance (MROS) ship.

The vessel, MV Topaz Tangaroa, was designed and built by Vard and is ideal for military ocean surveillance, having been tasked with commercial subsea work, including surveys and operating ROVs.

The ship will be the first of two MROS vessels, the second of which will be built in the UK, according to prior statements from the MoD.

Following military modifications, the ship is scheduled to be operational in the summer of