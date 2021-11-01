To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

UK sells fleet auxiliaries to Egypt

1st November 2021 - 11:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

From left RFA Fort Austin, RFA Fort Victoria and HMS Illustrious are pictured transferring stores and fuel. (Photo: MoD/ Crown Copyright)

The deal is the first time the UK has sold ships to Egypt for over three decades.

The Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) in the UK has sold two former Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) vessels, Fort Austin and Fort Rosalie, to Egypt in a deal worth an undisclosed sum.

Negotiations are underway for the refurbishment of the two vessels by UK shipyard Cammell Laird before their transfer to Egypt.

Refurbishment work was not included in the government-to-government sale, and the value of the deal did not include regeneration works.

The RFA ships were decommissioned earlier this year following the release in March of the Defence Command Paper.  Before that, they had been laid up in extended readiness.

The UK …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users