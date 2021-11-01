UK sells fleet auxiliaries to Egypt

The Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) in the UK has sold two former Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) vessels, Fort Austin and Fort Rosalie, to Egypt in a deal worth an undisclosed sum.

Negotiations are underway for the refurbishment of the two vessels by UK shipyard Cammell Laird before their transfer to Egypt.

Refurbishment work was not included in the government-to-government sale, and the value of the deal did not include regeneration works.

The RFA ships were decommissioned earlier this year following the release in March of the Defence Command Paper. Before that, they had been laid up in extended readiness.

