UK sells fleet auxiliaries to Egypt

Is USSOCOM missing a trick with semi-submersibles?
Semi-submersible craft could present opportunities for USSOCOM in covert operations.
The Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) in the UK has sold two former Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) vessels, Fort Austin and Fort Rosalie, to Egypt in a deal worth an undisclosed sum.
Negotiations are underway for the refurbishment of the two vessels by UK shipyard Cammell Laird before their transfer to Egypt.
Refurbishment work was not included in the government-to-government sale, and the value of the deal did not include regeneration works.
The RFA ships were decommissioned earlier this year following the release in March of the Defence Command Paper. Before that, they had been laid up in extended readiness.
The UK …
The Improved Kilo-II class submarine Magadan has been commissioned into the Russian Pacific Fleet.
Rolls-Royce completes new waterjet MRO facility while it reports increased demand for work related to Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) vessels.
Fincantieri has received a major contract from Qatar that included the four corvettes and other vessels in 2016.
Kongsberg will supply more missiles for Norwegian surface ships and extend the lifespan of the existing Norwegian NSM arsenal.
Leonardo will provide dual-function naval radars for installation on four Lithuanian Navy patrol vessels.