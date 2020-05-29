Digital Battlespace
NATO shares SATCOM with allied partners
The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) announced on 27 May that it has begun sharing SATCOM capacity between allies in order to strengthen a range of military activities.
The capability is provided using satellites supported by France, Italy, the UK and the US, and demonstrates how NATO membership can be used to share high-end communications infrastructure.
Whilst performing tropical weather trials in the Caribbean in Spring 2020, the German Navy’s latest frigate, FGS Baden-Wurttemberg (pictured), was provided with additional bandwidth and connectivity through the NCIA. NATO engineers in Mons, Belgium used military satellites to avoid a protracted and expensive tender for the German Navy.
Over the next 15 years, NATO plans to invest €1 billion in SATCOM with the aim of improving intelligence-gathering and navigation whilst also strengthening its capability to detect missile launches from its adversaries.
