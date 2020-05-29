NATO shares SATCOM with allied partners

The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) announced on 27 May that it has begun sharing SATCOM capacity between allies in order to strengthen a range of military activities.

The capability is provided using satellites supported by France, Italy, the UK and the US, and demonstrates how NATO membership can be used to share high-end communications infrastructure.

Whilst performing tropical weather trials in the Caribbean in Spring 2020, the German Navy’s latest frigate, FGS Baden-Wurttemberg (pictured), was provided with additional bandwidth and connectivity through the NCIA. NATO engineers in Mons, Belgium used military satellites to avoid a protracted and expensive tender for the German Navy.

Over the next 15 years, NATO plans to invest €1 billion in SATCOM with the aim of improving intelligence-gathering and navigation whilst also strengthening its capability to detect missile launches from its adversaries.