Morocco to procure US ground C2 kit
The US State Department has made a determination to approve a possible FMS of ground C2 and related equipment to Morocco for an estimated cost of $141.1 million.
The proposed sale, announced on 25 August, will improve Morocco’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing ISR and target acquisition for security and defence.
According to the State Department, Morocco has requested to buy six Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS).
The deal would also include KY-100M Narrowband/Wideband Terminals, KIV-78 and KIV-77 Cryptographic Appliques, AN/PYQ-10 Simple Key Loader, secure communications, cryptographic devices, and precision navigation equipment, unclassified and classified software.
The US would also provide software support and support equipment, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment and training under the intended sale.
Principal contractors are set to be General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Leonardo.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Clavister to provide cyber-secure SATCOM to Sweden
Under the PoC deal, Clavister will provide specialised cyber security technology for the Swedish MoD for the monitoring of satellite communication anomalies.
-
Viasat awarded $99 million order for US Navy tactical radios
Viasat has been awarded a $99 million contract for Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) terminals by the US Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR).
-
Ukrainian satellite imaging intelligence gains boost from ICEYE constellation
ICEYE is giving the Ukrainian military access to synthetic aperture radar imaging data from its constellation of 21 satellites.
-
Systematic enhances SitaWare with new updates, touts naval applications
Open-architecture military software developer and integrator Systematic has released a series of updates to its scalable SitaWare suite, while the company is also exploring the use of AI technology for situational awareness in the maritime domain.
-
AI-based kit aids Project Theseus for automated logistics
Rheinmetall Canada is supporting a UK programme to develop an automated logistics solution for frontline soldiers in hostile environments.