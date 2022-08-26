Morocco to procure US ground C2 kit

The US State Department has made a determination to approve a possible FMS of ground C2 and related equipment to Morocco for an estimated cost of $141.1 million.

The proposed sale, announced on 25 August, will improve Morocco’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing ISR and target acquisition for security and defence.

According to the State Department, Morocco has requested to buy six Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS).

The deal would also include KY-100M Narrowband/Wideband Terminals, KIV-78 and KIV-77 Cryptographic Appliques, AN/PYQ-10 Simple Key Loader, secure communications, cryptographic devices, and precision navigation equipment, unclassified and classified software.

The US would also provide software support and support equipment, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment and training under the intended sale.

Principal contractors are set to be General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Leonardo.