Curtiss-Wright meets NSA Crypto Mod deadline for Link 16

Lockheed Martin officially throws hat into the ring for Aussie SATCOM
An Australian industry team led by Lockheed Martin Australia will compete to build a sovereign military SATCOM capability.
Curtiss-Wright updated its entire Link 16 tactical data link (TDL) product line to comply with the Link 16 Cryptographic Modernization (Crypto Mod) capability mandate from the US National Security Agency (NSA) ahead of the 1 January 2022 deadline.
As a result, the company added in a 7 January statement, the TCG LinkPRO TDL processing engine, TCG Battlefield Operations Support System, TCG Ground Tactical Data Link System and TCG Adaptable Tactical Data Link Router now provide fully compliant Link 16 Crypto Mod operation.
These data links can be used ‘immediately’ to support mandate-compliant Link 16 radio terminals, including the Multifunctional Informational Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS), MIDS Low Volume Terminal, and the Viasat Small Tactical Terminal, Curtiss-Wright added.
The company also plans to introduce support for the TacNet Tactical Radio from Collins Aerospace later in 2022.
Different criteria seem to have been applied to exports of naval electronic countermeasures to Egypt as opposed to Qatar, Turkmenistan and the UAE.
Thales will be responsible for performance-based logistics support sustainment of the French air surveillance C2 system.
The French MoD has launched a national quantum computing platform that will perform calculations up to 1 billion times faster than conventional computing. The system will be available to researchers and specialists.
NATO tests standard approach for AI and autonomy in networked C-UAS systems.
Systematic says SitaWare Insight offers advanced decision support through data collection, storage, and analysis.