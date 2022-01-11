Curtiss-Wright meets NSA Crypto Mod deadline for Link 16

Link 16 cryptographic modernisation supports operations with MIDS JTRS for the USAF and USN. (Image: Curtiss-Wright)

Enhanced data links can be used immediately to support MIDS JTRS, MIDS LVT and other Link 16 radio terminals.

Curtiss-Wright updated its entire Link 16 tactical data link (TDL) product line to comply with the Link 16 Cryptographic Modernization (Crypto Mod) capability mandate from the US National Security Agency (NSA) ahead of the 1 January 2022 deadline.

As a result, the company added in a 7 January statement, the TCG LinkPRO TDL processing engine, TCG Battlefield Operations Support System, TCG Ground Tactical Data Link System and TCG Adaptable Tactical Data Link Router now provide fully compliant Link 16 Crypto Mod operation.

These data links can be used ‘immediately’ to support mandate-compliant Link 16 radio terminals, including the Multifunctional Informational Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS), MIDS Low Volume Terminal, and the Viasat Small Tactical Terminal, Curtiss-Wright added.

The company also plans to introduce support for the TacNet Tactical Radio from Collins Aerospace later in 2022.